Delhi court raps CBI for not conducting lie detector test on Rakesh Asthana

A rapped the on Wednesday for not conducting psychological and lie detector tests on its former special director in a bribery case in which he was recently given a clean chit.

Special Judge Sanjeev Aggarwal directed the initial investigating officer, Ajay Kumar Bassi, in the case to appear before it on February 28 to explain the case diary.

The court further said that advocate Sunil Mittal, a co-accused in the case, "seems like a fictional character emerging from 'Mission Impossible' and 'James Bond' movies. Why showing so much indulgence to him?"



On Mittal's son-in-law Someshwar Prasad, the court asked, "Why you are showing so much indulgence to someone who isn't cooperating and didn't even share his phone?"



The court had on last Wednesday expressed displeasure over CBI's investigation into the case and in a reference to Somewhwar, it had asked why the accused with bigger roles were roaming free while the probe agency had arrested its own DSP.

Asthana and DSP Devender Kumar, who was arrested in 2018 and later got bail, were named in column 12 of the charge sheet in the case since there was not enough evidence to make them accused.

The registered the case against Asthana on the basis of a complaint from Hyderabad-based businessman Satish Sana, facing probe in a 2017 case involving meat exporter