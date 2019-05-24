CCI approves GSK, Pfizer consumer healthcare JV formation

The Friday said it has approved the formation of a joint venture for products by giants (GSK) and

GSK, in December 2018, had said it has reached an agreement with to combine their consumer businesses into a new joint venture (JV) with combined sales of around USD 12.7 billion (around Rs 88,900 crore).

In a tweet, the of India (CCI) said it "approves formation of a JV for products by and "



The proposed combination involves acquisition of Pfizer's business by GSK, and the combination of and business into a global consumer healthcare joint venture under the sole control of GSK, as per a notice submitted to CCI.

After the deal, will have a majority controlling equity interest of 68 per cent in the combined consumer healthcare business, while Pfizer will have a minority non-controlling equity interest of the remaining 32 per cent.

In consumer healthcare segment, GSK is active in research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of products which are typically available without prescription (over-the-counter) for various indications.

On the other hand, Pfizer's develops, manufactures and markets non-prescription medicines, vitamins, and

GSK had said that the transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2019, subject to approval by its shareholders and certain antitrust authority approvals.

GSK is a British company headquartered in London, whereas Pfizer is a US-based firm with headquarters in

