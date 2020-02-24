NTPC's acquisition of entire stake in NEEPCO, THDC India gets CCI nod

Fair trade regulator on Monday said it has given nod to acquisition of government's entire stake in THDC India and North Eastern Electric Power Corporation Ltd (NEEPCO) by state-owned Ltd.

As part of transactions, will acquire 100 per cent of the issued and paid-up share capital of the and 74.5 per cent stake in THDC India, the (CCI) noted in separate releases.

Apart from the government's 74.5 per cent stake in THDC India, the rest 25.5 per cent stake is held by the Uttar Pradesh government, it added.

is a maharatna company having presence in the power generation business. Among other activities, it is engaged in the business of electric power generation through coal based thermal power plants, said.

In November 2019, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had said the government will sell its stake in THDC India and to NTPC Ltd.