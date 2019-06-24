CCI dismisses unfair biz practices complaint against Vivo mobile distributor Haicheng

The (CCI) dismissed a complaint alleging unfair and discriminatory trade practices against Vivo Mobile (India) Pvt Ltd with regard to distributorship agreement.

is engaged in business of trading and distribution of 'Vivo' mobile handsets in India, as per the order.

The complaint was filed by New Delhi-based and which were appointed as distributors for the region of South Part-I, II, III and IV for Vivo mobile handsets in 2017.

The complainant alleged that pursuant to distributorship agreement, placed restrictions on it for and levied penalties on it in case sales were made via

Besides, Haicheng imposed penalties on it for violation of Market Infiltration Policy (MIP), whereby it is mandated that no sales will be made beyond the authorised distributor zone, the complainant alleged.

By doing so, Haicheng contravened Section 3 of the Competition Act which pertains to anti-competitive agreement, the complainant alleged.

However, observed that restriction on does not directly withhold the supply of Vivo products in the market, and consumers have the option to buy such products through as well, hence the agreement is not likely to cause appreciable adverse effect on competition (AAEC).

In case of imposing MIP on the distributors, the "Commission observes that in the instant matter the MIP does not appear to have caused or is likely to cause AAEC in the market for sale and distribution of in and consequently, no case is made out for contravention of Section 3(4)(c) of the Act," the fair trade regulator said.

Accordingly, "the Commission finds no competition concern in the entire matter", said in an order dated June 19 and ordered the matter to be closed.

Apart from Haicheng, Vivo Mobile Pvt Ltd and were also made parties in the matter.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)