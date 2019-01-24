All New Vivo Apex 2019: Full-screen fingerprint sensor, no buttons or ports

Vivo's first 5G smartphone
APEX 2019's 5G mobile network capability improves the quality experience for video viewing, cloud gaming and a variety of other user scenarios. Vivo is developing 5G technology standardization empowered by a fusion of technologies including artificial intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), augmented reality and virtual reality.
No physical buttons
The sleek phone does not have any openings anywhere on the device. Vivo has completely removed physical buttons and instead of that adopted Touch Sense technology, which brings together capacitive touch and pressure-sensing. The pressure sensors can even tell if a user is pressing the frame and the capacitive touch lets the user determine its position, providing extra-sensitive accuracy.
USB ports are replaced by a MagPort
No speaker grille or earpiece
APEX 2019 does not have speaker grille or earpiece. It turns its display into a speaker through Body SoundCasting technology. The display is effectively turned into a speaker via the screen vibration function, thereby avoiding the need for a speaker grill.
Full-Display Fingerprint Scanning
APEX 2019 comes with Full-Display Fingerprint Scanning technology, with a sensor covering almost the entire display. It helps users to touch almost anywhere on the screen to unlock the device. It is accompanied by Vivo's cutting-edge Fingerprint Light function - in case user's finger is close to the display, the pixels around the touch point will automatically light up as an additional light source to help obtain a clear fingerprint image.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU