CCI snooker: Joshi, Sissodia score contrasting victories

BPCL's Devendra and Madhya Pradesh's Tuesday scored contrasting wins in their respective third round matches of the CCI All India Open Snooker Championship here.

The Mumbai-based cueist Joshi, representing Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), rattled up two half century breaks to outshine his city rival and win in three straight frames.

Joshi, after taking the first frame, was in full flow and constructed breaks of 59 in the second and 55 in the third to complete the clean sweep and advance to the round of 64.

Earlier, Sissodia showed a remarkable fighting spirit as he recovered to turn the tables on Arun Kumar of Thane and notch win after five well-contested frames.

Sissodia lost the first two frames by close margins, but bounced back in style by compiling a run of 64 to pocket the third one which was the turning point.

He comfortably won the fourth and fifth frames to snatch a deserving victory and make it to the fourth round.

Results First round: (Railways) beat (Mumbai) 3-1 (2-82(55), 62-55, 67-33,78(60)-10).

Second round: Rafath Habib (Railways) beat Sunil Jain (Mumbai) 3-0 (70-56, 64-23, 60-28), (Railways) beat 3-0 (64(33)-18.

62(45)-9, 74(47)-9); Abhinav Dhiman beat Chintamani Jadhav (Pune) 3-0 (61-16, 56-53, 62-48); (Mumbai) beat (AP) 3-0 (63-37, 63-30, 75-20); beat Tanmay Jatkar 3-0 (50-37, 72-9, 85-1); (Mumbai) beat Raj Khandwala (Mumbai) 3-2 (43-74, 26-54, 64-30, 65-8, 60-25).

Third round: beat Manoj Nandwani (Ulhasnagar) 3-0 (53-45, 69-30, 62-49); Bharat Sissodia (MP) beat 3-2 (40-47, 35-39, 79(64)-10, 67-19, 66-34); Devendra (Mumbai) beat Mayank Bhavsar (Mumbai) 3-0 (66-29, 79(59)-0, 88(55)-0).

