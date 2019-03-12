'Chadars' offered at Ajmer Sharif Dargah on behalf of Swaraj, Fadnavis

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  Ajmer 

'Chadars' were offered on behalf of External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadanvis at the Ajmer Sharif Dargah here on Tuesday.

The 'chadars' were offered during the ongoing Urs of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti, SHO of dargah police station, Hemraj, said.

Blessings were sought and prayers were offered for peace after the 'chadars' were offered at the mausoleum of the Sufi saint.

Urs in Ajmer commemorates the death anniversary of Moinuddin Chishti.

First Published: Tue, March 12 2019. 19:45 IST

