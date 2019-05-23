Celebrations all around BJP headquarters

With the BJP set to return to power, the party's headquarters on Thursday wore a festive look with slogans of 'Modi, Modi' rending the air as workers danced and distributed sweets in celebration.

No sooner as the picture emerged about the astounding performance of the BJP, party workers started gathering at the headquarters on Deendayal Upadhyaya Marg atop which the saffron flag fluttered in the air.

Many supporters burst crackers in front of the office, others danced and distributed 'ladoos' and slogans of 'Modi, Modi' and ' Ram' reverberated in the air.

Riding on a massive Modi wave sweeping through most parts of India, the was set to return to power Thursday as it led in over 300 seats while the trailed far behind with 50, according to trends released by the for all 542 seats that went to polls.

Inside the headquarters, the mood was particularly festive as supporters, which came from far and near, joined in the celebrations as cut-outs of and swung in the air.

RSS ideologues and Rakesh Sinha, who was present at the headquarters, hailed the results as a "victory of Modi and his vision" and attributed it to a "silent Modi wave".

"This is is a consolidation of Modi-ism. And, Nehruvism has now been completed replaced by Modi-ism. It is mandate to Modi, his actions and his vision," Sinha told

As trends continued to trickle in late afternoon, an army of party workers and supports which gathered at the headquarters, either danced in the courtyard, many wearing t-shirts bearing messages like 'NaMo Again', 'Chowkidar Phir Se', 'Phir ek baar Modi Sarkar', or offered sweets to each other.

A couple of artists made tattoos on children's hands or painted 'Modi' on their cheeks while women supporters danced and rejoiced sensing a massive majority for the saffron party.

A group of supporters came all the way from Alwar to join in the festivities, wearing matching NaMo-themed t-shirts and party scarves.

"We four of us are supporters of BJP and its Alwar candidate. We came early morning to show our support to Modiji," said.

In the courtyard of the headquarters, a massive poster was put up bearing image of Modi's roadshow in ahead of polling with a message -- 'Will return your blessings with interest by working twice as much'.

Amid the rejoicing crowd, some wore Modi masks while others held cut-outs of the with a message -- 'Singham Returns'.

native Linda Newmai, a member of the party's national member, came to the headquarters sporting ' Chowkidar' tattoo on her cheeks and wearing chowkidar-themed t-shirt.

"No one can stop Modiji," she gushed.

One of the supporters held a placard that read -- 'Ghar ghar bhagwa chhaya hai, Ram rajya ab aaya hai'.

