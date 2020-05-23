Celeste Ng's debut novel getting series treatment from Annapurna TV

Annapurna Television is developing a series based on Author Celeste Ng's debut novel "Everything I Never Told You".

According to Variety, the production house bagged the rights of the novel after a multi-studio bidding war.

The new show comes after Ng's 2017 novel "Little Fires Everywhere" was adapted into a Hulu series, starring Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington, which debuted in April this year.

"Everything I Never Told You", which was published in 2014, is about a Chinese-American family in Ohio whose lives are upturned when their middle daughter, protagonist Lydia, is found drowned in a lake.

The author and Mary Lee of A-Major Media, which produces Asian American film and TV projects, will serve as executive producers.

Megan Ellison, Sue Naegle, Patrick Chu, and Ali Krug will executive produce the project for Annapurna.

