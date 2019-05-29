Central Forces personnel arrested for harassing minor girls

A central forces personnel was arrested Tuesday for allegedly harassing minor girls in district here by creating fake accounts and posting obscene content and messages, officials said.

Based on the minor girl's father's complaint, Havaldar Ghar Singh, the accused, was arrested from Reasi, they said.

As per the complaint, which was filed on May 8, unknown persons created fake accounts of his minor daughter, which were being used to publicly post morphed, nude pictures of the minor girl, his wife and some other members of the family.

The accused even messaged pornographic material on the mobile phone of his daughter and blackmailed her to respond to his messages, else he would continue to shame her on

Singh was also accused of hacking another minor girl's (from Bhambla) account and blackmailing her to do his biding, officials said.

An FIR was registered at Police Station.

SSP constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT).

Using the phone number and technical assistance from the cyber cell in Reasi, the police identified the accused.

Singh is from Jabowal Khurd in Jammu, officials said.

The accused used to operate from his unit at in Ajmer,

A special police team was dispatched to Singh's place of posting in Nasirabad, but he was found to be on leave, they said.

Finally, Singh was arrested from Reasi, where the accused was trying to manage his anticipatory bail in the case, officials said.

The accused is already wanted in different cases registered at Bakshi Nagar, Gandhi Nagar, stations, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)