Centre awards Assam Police for citizen services

The has awarded the Police for "good practices" under the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network & Systems (CCTNS), an project, an official release said Saturday.

The has also awarded Anil Kumar Jha, (CID) of the force, for his outstanding contribution in implementing the project.

The award was given for citizen centric service delivery, in which the has automated passport verification and Permanent Residential Certificate (PRC) services using the online CCTNS, the release said.

"Earlier, manual passport police verification used to take a considerable time, which has been reduced to a maximum of 21 days as per passport requirements. Similarly for PRC, the students need not submit the police verification separately now, which was delaying the entire process," it said.

When contacted, Jha, who is the to carry out the CCTNS project in Police, said: "We have been working on for many years to successfully implement the project. We are happy to receive the award as it is a recognition of our hard work. It would be our endeavour to further improve our public delivery system through the CCTNS."



The award was handed over to the Police on October 30 during the two-day conference on "CCTNS--Good practices and Success Stories" organised by the National Crime Record Bureau (NCRB) in

Under the CCTNS, the force has recently launched a mobile application for ease of availability of services to the citizens, besides the existing

had launched a Citizen Portal on January 1, 2016 and currently offers 10 types of services for the people, thereby bringing policing closer to the public.

To extend the service, the police plans to launch within a year a digital platform for submission of time bound accident information report by police to Motor Accident Claim Tribunal (MACT) Court.

