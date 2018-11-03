UP cop suspended for sending lewd msgs to woman

An posted in station has been suspended for reportedly sending lewd messages to a woman, an said Saturday.

Nand Kumar Tiwari has been suspended with immediate effect, of Police Anurag Vats said.

According to police, the woman belonging to district had first met Tiwari when he was posted in Kudwar police station in connection with a case. He started chatting with the woman on WhatsApp.

The woman first took the messages and phone calls as merely concerning her case, but later the started sending her indecent messages, police said, adding when she objected, the threatened her.

She complained about the behaviour of the to the IG and DIG recently after which Tiwari was suspended.

An inquiry has also been ordered against the inspector, police added.

