Centre has not received any proposal from Delhi govt on providing free rides to women in Metro: Puri

The Centre has not received any proposal from the government on providing free rides to women in the Metro, the said Thursday.

"No, Sir," said for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri to a written question by in Lok Sabha on whether the has any proposal for free rides for women in Metro Train.

When asked whether the government of has requested and sent any proposal in this regard to the for approval, Puri said,"No, Sir."



The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government had earlier this month announced that women would get to ride the Delhi Metro and DTC buses free of cost.

Reacting to this, said the DMRC has submitted a proposal regarding the scheme to his government and that he was committed to provide free metro rides to women.

"On our request, Del Metro has submitted its proposal. In principle, their proposal is agreeable to us. However, Delhi govt is studying its details. I repeat that, as announced, Delhi govt is committed to provide free metro rides to women," Kejriwal tweeted.

also said that providing free rides to women is the proposal of the and it will bear the cost by paying directly to the (DMRC).

"It is a proposal and the Delhi government will bear the cost and paying directly to the DMRC. TMC MP's Q was whether Centre has any proposal! Please do not be confused," he tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)