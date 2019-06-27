JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Need to focus on grid-connected storage policy for investment in battery technology: Experts

Little sunlight in pregnancy may cause higher risk of learning disabilities in child: study
Business Standard

Shah's J&K visit may help Centre understand ground situation better: Omar

Press Trust of India  |  Srinagar 

NC leader Omar Abdullah Thursday hoped Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to Jammu and Kashmir would help the Centre understand better the ground situation of the state and the need to change its approach towards it.

"After the two-day visit of the Union home minister to J&K, I hope there is a better understanding of the ground realities of the situation and the need to change the approach to the state," tweeted National Conference vice president.

Shah is currently on a two-day tour to J&K. He arrived here Wednesday and reviewed the overall security situation in the state including the arrangements for the upcoming Amarnath yatra.

The home minister also reviewed the development scenario of the state at a high-level meeting attended by top officials from the state and the Centre.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, June 27 2019. 15:45 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU