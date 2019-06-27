Need to focus on grid-connected storage policy for investment in battery technology: Experts

Power sector experts Thursday stressed the need for announcing a 100 GW grid-connected storage programme that will help attract investments in space.

The views came forth at a conference in the national capital.

The experts and industry players were on the same page for taking lead over other countries in setting up base in the country unlike solar modules wherein over 65 per cent of is being done in and other nations as per industry estimates.

" is a country holding tremendous potential in the storage segment and an integrated storage policy by the government is of utmost importance.

"While we are talking about storage from grid stabilisation perspective and peak shifting for renewable energy, there is also the need to support e-mobility," said Ved Mani Tiwari, - Global Infrastructure, Power.

Tiwari said the need of the hour is that the government focuses on announcing a 100GW storage programme which will attract investments in where India can take a lead among other countries.

At present, India is promoting storage by bundling it with solar and other renewable projects under tariff based bidding.

But industry thinks that 10 or 20 per cent storage component in any such auction would be a piecemeal approach and rather India needs to embark on storage

Industry estimates indicate that the storage cost has come down to as low as Rs 2.5 per unit from Rs 17 per unit few years ago. The industry thinks that this cost would further come down to less than a rupee per unit if the government provides good policy framework.

According to former R N Nayak, flexibility is a key consideration to ensure stability and security of the Indian grid going forward.

"Regulators and governments across the world are recognising the key role will play and setting ambitious grid-storage targets in line with their high targets," Nayak said at National Conference on organised by and Power.

Anirudh Kumar, Joint Secretary, said India has a 100 GW capacity of pump storage (at hydro electric projects) and till now only 4.5 GW is utilised.

He talked about various challenges to scale the hydro pump storage and the need to emphasize business models to minimize cost to end user.

The hydro and pumped storage have traditionally suffered from a number of hurdles which are not likely to go away soon. Battery storage is promising due to low gestation period and rapidly falling costs as per industry experts.

According to industry estimates, the potential for storage in India would be up to 140GWh by 2030.

In India, generation of from sources is growing at a very high rate. The total installed capacity of in India as in February 2019 was around 22 per cent (75 GW) of total energy.

has set an ambitious target of 227 GW of renewable power generation by 2022. This increasing dependency on renewable generation in turn is posing challenges to utilities and system operators.

