Centre seeks separate reports from WB govt on political violence, doctors' strike

-
ALSO READ
Six men from Bengal held 'captive' in Malaysia, families seek govt help
Bengal drenched for third day in a row
West Bengal only state that did not participate in cleanliness survey
Bengal IPS officer reports for duty at Home Ministry
Centre yet to get official word from West Bengal on withdrawing from Ayushman Bharat: NHA
-
The Centre Saturday sought separate reports from the West Bengal government on political violence in the state which has claimed 160 lives in the past four years, and on the ongoing doctors' strike, officials said.
A report has been sought from the West Bengal government on measures taken to contain political violence in the state and investigate such incidents so as to bring culprits to book, a home ministry official said.
Another detailed report has been sought from the West Bengal government on the ongoing strike by the doctors which has crippled medical services in the state, the official said.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU