Madras HC says no to monetising Ilaiyaraja's songs without his permission

The Tuesday prohibited monetising songs of renowned through TV reality shows, concerts and online radio channels, among others, without his prior permission.

Justice passed the order on a civil suit filed by Ilaiyaraja, alleging copyright infringement by Agi Music, Echo Recording, and a few others.

The court had earlier passed an interim order in favour of the and confirmed it on Tuesday.

Justice Sumanth made it clear that the songs composed by the cannot be exploited or monetised in any manner without his prior permission.

However, films comprising songs composed by released and screened in theatres are exempted from the order.

had filed the suit in 2014 against the music recording companies and others for allegedly infringing his copyright over the songs composed by him.

He contended that the firms were not only infringing his rights but also monetising his songs.

submitted he had composed a large number of songs in his four-decade-old career during which he had earned the reputation of being the only individual to have composed music for more than 1,000 movies.

The court dismissed a separate suit moved by in 2013, accusing of having breached the terms of an agreement with it.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)