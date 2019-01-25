MNF will withdraw support to NDA over Citizenship Bill if situation arises: Zoramthanga

said on Thursday that the ruling would not hesitate to snap ties with the (NDA) if the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill is not revoked.

Addressing MNF workers at Aibawk village near here, said that the party and his government had been making all-out efforts to ensure the defeat of the bill.

"The ruling party would withdraw its support to the NDA if situation arises," he said.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, passed by the Lok Sabha on January 8, seeks to grant Indian nationality to non-Muslims who fled religious persecution from Bangladesh, and Afghanistan, and entered before December 31, 2014.

"The state cabinet adopted a resolution opposing the proposed legislation and I have met both the to inform them about our opposition to the legislation," the said.

The party would be at the forefront of the movement against the proposed bill, asserted.

"The bill should not be enacted as it does not value the historic accord signed between and the erstwhile underground MNF in 1986," he added.

The was formed in 1950s to protest against the inaction of the central government towards the famine situation in the Mizo areas of

Following years of underground activities, it signed the Mizoram Accord with the in 1986, renouncing violence.

The party cruised to an absolute majority last year, winning 26 of the 40 seats in the

