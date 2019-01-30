CEO reviews election preparedness in J&K

Jammu and Kashmir's (CEO), Kumar Tuesday interacted with the district election officers through and reviewed the progress of preparations for the impending and assembly elections in the state.

The had detailed briefing from every about the steps initiated for the smooth conduct of elections and implementation of various instructions and advisories conveyed to them by the office in previous meetings, an official said.

He called for putting in place all election-related arrangements well in advance in their districts and plugging the gaps, if any, in time.

The stressed on the need for stepping up of awareness campaign to educate people about the importance of exercising their franchise.

He sought initiating training programme for all stakeholders about operation of EVMs and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trails (VVPATs) and educating the masses about the reformative measures taken by the to ensure fair, free and transparent elections.

He asked the deputy commissioners to hold regular interactions with the Booth Level Officers (BLOs) to get ground-level feedback about the election activities and addressing problems, if any, on priority basis.

The other important issues discussed included, block-level election management plan, facilities at polling stations and webcasting from polling stations, the said.

