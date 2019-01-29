Larsen & Toubro Ltd plans offer for sale of up to 30 lakh shares of L&T Technology Services

plans to sell up to 30 lakh shares of Services, representing 2.89 per cent of its total paid up capital.

The floor price of the offer has been fixed at be Rs 1,610 per share, according to a regulatory filing by the company.

"...the seller ( Ltd) proposes to sell up to 3,000,000 shares representing 2.89 per cent of the total paid up capital of the company ( Services Ltd) of face value of Rs. 2 each on January 30, 2019 (for only) and on January 31, 2019 (for and for who choose to carry their unallotted bids)," it said.

There is also an option to additionally sell 25.9 lakh equity shares (an over subscription option) representing 2.49 per cent of the total paid up equity capital of the company, it added.

The shares of Services closed at Rs 1689.80 per share on BSE on Tuesday, 1.03 per cent lower than the previous closing.

