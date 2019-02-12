From GM to Facebook, US firms pen open letter for laws to protect Dreamers

More than 100 corporate leaders and other prominent figures have called on US lawmakers to protect immigrants brought illegally to the as children.

In an open letter to Congress, the heads of General Motors, Facebook, Coca Cola, Apple, Amazon, Google, and Microsoft, among others, Monday said these immigrants, known as "Dreamers," were a boon to the US economy and a dedicated workforce.

"These are our friends, neighbors and co-workers and they should not have to wait for court cases to be decided to determine their fate when can act now," the executives said in the letter, which appeared a full-page ad in on Monday.

In a campaign lasting nearly 20 years, activists have pressed for lawmakers to pass legislation, known as the DREAM Act, that would make the "Dreamers" legal US residents, and create a path to citizenship.

Former allowed more than 700,000 to apply for protection from deportation, and to work legally if they met certain conditions. But moved to cancel that policy in 2017, although it remains in effect under court order.

The executives -- who say they represent half of -- echoed many of the arguments in favor of protecting immigrants who were raised in the and know no other country.

"Studies by economists across the ideological spectrum have determined that if fails to act, our economy could lose $350 billion in and the could lose $90 billion in tax revenue," the letter said.

"We have seen time and again that the overwhelming majority of Americans of all political backgrounds agree that we should protect from deportation." Trump last month offered to extend protections for as a in the current talks with over funding for a wall on the border with Mexico, but Democrats have largely prevented the issue from entering the negotiations.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)