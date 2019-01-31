Ceremony held for Rs.150 cr Balaji temple in Amaravati

A traditional ceremony was held Thursday in Amaravati, capital city of Andhra Pradesh, for the proposed Rs 150 crore Lord temple, a 'replica' of the famous hill shrine of the deity at nearby

Ahead of the foundation laying for the construction, "Bhukarshanam" (ploughing of the earth) was conducted with religious fervour by the Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), which administers the cash-rich ancient Lord temple at

N Chandrababu Naidu, who took part in the ceremony, told the gathering of the devotees and officials that the construction of the temple, to come up on a 25-acre site, would be completed in two years.

The has alloted the site free of cost to the TTD, an of the temple here said.

The replica temple would be constructed at an estimated cost of Rs.150 crore and the foundation stone for it would be laid on February 10, the told

The proposed temple complex would have two layers of giant walls encircling the sanctum sanctorum of the presiding deity, a tall "Raja Gopuram" (tower), a vast rituals hall, a Lord Hanuman temple and a sprawling holy tank, he said.

K Sivaprasad Rao, ministers Pulla Rao, Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy, P Sunitha, and A K Singhal were among others who attended the Bhukarshanam ceremony, he added.

Deputy K E Krishnamurthy, who holds the Endowment portfolio, complained that he was not invited for the function.

The CMO officials sought a clarification from the authorities, who, however, said a formal invitation had been sent to him, sources said in Amaravati.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)