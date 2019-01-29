Chana futures gain 0.59% on strong demand

Chana prices went up by 0.59 per cent to Rs 25,255 per in the futures trade Tuesday, as participants enlarged their positions, tracking a firm trend at the spot market on surging demand.

At the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, chana for delivery in April rose by Rs 25, or 0.59 per cent, to Rs 4,255 per with an open interest of 1,650 lots.

Analysts said expanding of positions by traders on the back of strong demand in view of the ongoing festive season and increased offtake by dal mills in the physical market mainly attributed the rise in chana prices at futures trade.

