Margot Robbie shares Harley Quinn look from 'Birds of Prey'

has shared her first look as in the upcoming " (And The Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)".

The 28-year-old actor, who reprises her "Suicide Squad" breakout character in the female-led film, took to to post the photograph.

"Miss me? HQ," Robbie signed the picture as her on-screen character.

is directing the film from "Bumblebee" Christina Hodson's script.

The movie also features as Huntress, Jurnee Smollett- as Black Canary, as and as

is the latest addition to the cast who stars as Black Mask, the villain.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film will follow as she "assembles a girl gang of friends to take on a bad guy".

Robbie is also attached as producer, along with and

"Birds of Prey" is scheduled to be released on February 7, 2020.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)