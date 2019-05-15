Chanda Kochhar's brother-in-law moves court seeking cancellation of look out circular

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Former ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar's brother-in-law Rajiv Kochhar, Wednesday moved a Delhi court seeking cancellation of look out circular (LOC) against him in an alleged bank loan fraud and money laundering case.

The court is likely to hear the application on Thursday.

Chanda and her husband Deepak along with Rajiv have been questioned by the Enforcement Directorate, which is probing the case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Rajiv has been questioned by the CBI as well in the same case in the past as well.

He is the founder of Singapore-based Avista Advisory.

First Published: Wed, May 15 2019. 20:46 IST

