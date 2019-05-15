Chanda Kochhar's brother-in-law moves court seeking cancellation of look out circular

Former Chanda Kochhar's Rajiv Kochhar, Wednesday moved a seeking cancellation of (LOC) against him in an alleged bank loan and case.

The court is likely to hear the application on Thursday.

Chanda and her husband along with Rajiv have been questioned by the Enforcement Directorate, which is probing the case under the Prevention of Act (PMLA).

Rajiv has been questioned by the CBI as well in the same case in the past as well.

He is the founder of Singapore-based

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)