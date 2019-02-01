Chapri-Rakha Concentrator Plant ground breaking ceremony on

A ground-breaking ceremony of and of public sector Limited (HCL) will be performed by Chief Minister on Saturday, an official release on Friday said.

Rakha Mine, a unit of (ICC) of HCL in copper township of Musaboni, about 40 km from here, had been launched in 1971 and production started in 1976-77.

However, the activity in the mine was closed about 18 years ago in July, 2001.

HCL owned this mine was all set to re-start production, the release said adding that the ground-breaking of a Rakha and a new Mine "Chapri" will also be performed Saturday.

Government has allocated 90 acres land to HCL for the proposed

While the production capacity of Rakha and Chapri mines will be 1.50 metric tonne each, the capacity of Concentrator Plant will also be 1.50 metric tonne in the first phase and will be doubled to three metric tonne in the second phase.

The opening the copper mines will not only generate employment opportunities but the initiative will help achieve a new height of development for this region, the release added.

