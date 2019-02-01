Chapri-Rakha Concentrator Plant ground breaking ceremony on

JUST IN
Business Standard

Press Trust of India  |  Jamshedpur 

A ground-breaking ceremony of Chapri-Rakha Concentrator Plant and Rakha Mines of public sector Hindustan Copper Limited (HCL) will be performed by Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das on Saturday, an official release on Friday said.

Rakha Mine, a unit of Indian Copper Complex (ICC) of HCL in copper township of Musaboni, about 40 km from here, had been launched in 1971 and production started in 1976-77.

However, the mining activity in the mine was closed about 18 years ago in July, 2001.

HCL owned this mine was all set to re-start production, the release said adding that the ground-breaking of a Rakha Concentrator Plant and a new Mine "Chapri" will also be performed Saturday.

Jharkhand Government has allocated 90 acres land to HCL for the proposed Concentrator Plant.

While the production capacity of Rakha and Chapri mines will be 1.50 metric tonne each, the capacity of Concentrator Plant will also be 1.50 metric tonne in the first phase and will be doubled to three metric tonne in the second phase.

The opening the copper mines will not only generate employment opportunities but the initiative will help achieve a new height of development for this region, the release added.

First Published: Fri, February 01 2019. 20:21 IST

