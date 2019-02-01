Opp terms Budget 'jumla'; BJP-led states say it's 'pro-poor, pro-farmer'

Alliance partners SP and BSP Friday termed the Budget presented by the BJP-led government 'jumlebazi', or empty rhetoric to befool people.

claimed that economic disparities had grown during the last five years with only a handful of capitalists benefiting, instead of farmers and the poor.

"This is wrong and against the interest of the country," she said in a statement.

"Jumlebazi cannot change the destiny of the country and end longstanding problems like poverty, unemployment and inflation," she said.

She asked people not fall prey to BJP efforts to "divert attention from its failures by inciting religious sentiments".

Akhilesh Yadav, whose is in alliance with the BSP in for the Lok Sabha polls, also accused the government of trying to mislead people.

"The BJP government is only worried about votes and not the people. In its regime, it broke the backbone of the people with demonetisation and the Goods and Services Tax.

"It adversely affected the economy. Now in the year, when people are going to say goodbye to the BJP, it has once again resorted to 'jumlebazi' to befool people," Yadav said.

Congress-led state governments also criticised the Budget.

While termed it an election-centric budget aimed at misleading the people with false promises, CM said the Centre had presented a vision for the next 10 years when its tenure was going to end.

Singh said it is a 'jumla' budget" and "all fluff and no action".

"Though ostensibly a populist budget, it is a typical budget of a government on its last legs, with nothing except fake promises for the people of India," the said.

He described the announcement of Rs 6,000 per year for marginal farmers as "mere peanuts" and a "mockery" of the interests of the farming community.

Gehlot said the Budget is an election document of the BJP with more jumlas (rhetoric) rather than any focus on the demands of the people.

"With just Rs 500 a month for the distressed farmers, the has made it obvious that they do not recognise the gravity of the problem," he told reporters here.

BJP-ruled Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and extended support to the Budget, saying it will take the nation on the path of progress and prosperity.

said, "The interim budget meets the expectations of all sections of the society and will set the developmental agenda for the country for the years to come."



also welcomed the interim budget, saying it will benefit all sections of society especially the poor, farmers, women and labourers.

Praising the budget for exempting people with an annual income of Rs 5 lakh from paying income tax, Rawat said it was a great relief for lower and middle income group people.

also welcomed the budget saying its focus was on rural development, agriculture and allied services.

Chief Minister said the budget was pro-poor, pro-farmer and pro-common man.

"The budget is a growth oriented one, that takes care of all sections of the society," Khattar said in statement.

