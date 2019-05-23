Chartered plane crash: HC asks aircraft, insurance firms to pay Rs 50L each to families of 3 victims

The High Court has directed a chartered aircraft firm and an company to pay Rs 50 lakh compensation to the families of each of the two doctors and a who were killed in a plane crash while on a medical emergency flight in 2011.

Justice asked Delhi-based to pay Rs 7.5 lakh as per statutory liability under the Carriage by Air Act, 1972, and the firm to pay Rs 42.5 lakh along with interest to the three families each within four weeks.

Ten persons including all seven on board a small civil chartered aircraft were killed when the medical ambulance flight to from had crashed into a densely-populated residential area in bad weather near in May 2011.

The airplane was ferrying a critically ill patient Rahul Raj, a young Patnabased businessman, to be taken to in for further medical management. The patient was undergoing treatment in a hospital and the airplane was arranged by

The seven persons onboard were two doctors, two pilots, a male nurse, a patient and an attendant. The air ambulance named 'Pilatus' along with the patient, his cousin and others took off from at 8:30 PM on May 25, 2011.

The aircraft crashed in Jawaharnagar locality near the at around 10:35 PM, shortly before landing at in Delhi. It had caught fire as soon as it crashed on two houses sending up plumes of smoke.

The present three petitions were filed by the families of doctors and and male They were working for here.

The families of the pilots, who lost their lives in the incident, were granted Rs 50 lakh compensation earlier in 2016 with the court coming to the conclusion that crew members also come in the category of passengers.

While deciding the present three petition, Justice Kait said, "Accordingly, I am of the view that each passenger is entitled compensation for an amount of Rs 50 lakh ."



The for the aircraft company had claimed that the petitions were not maintainable and liable to be dismissed for the reason that as per the Carriage by Air Act 1972, the petitioners were entitled to a fixed and specified compensation of Rs 7.5 lakh and the firm had obtained coverage of Rs 50 lakh from the company.

The insurance company had contended that the crew were not covered under the It had accepted the fact that the compensation had been paid to the aircraft firm for the damage to the plane.

