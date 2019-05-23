Rupee pares gains, settles 36 paise down at 70.02 vs USD

The surrendered all its early gains and closed 36 paise lower at 70.02 against the US on Thursday after investors looked past the euphoria over BJP's election victory and shifted focus to macro-economic developments that will set the tone for the forex market going ahead.

As the is over with the Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party's resounding victory, a host of domestic and global factors like prices, trade tussle between the US and and the upcoming RBI monetary policy will mainly influence the forex market movements, according to analysts.

The Modi-led is all set to form the government at the Centre for a second consecutive term after having swept the Lok Sabha polls.

At the interbank foreign exchange (forex), the domestic opened at 69.45 a and gained further strength to touch a high of 69.37 during the day.

The domestic currency, however, could not hold on to the gains and settled at 70.02 per dollar, down 36 paise over its previous close.

The had settled at 69.66 against the US Wednesday.

On May 16, 2014 -- the day when the 16th Lok Sabha election results were announced -- the traded around 58.74 against USD.

In line with weaker rupee on Thursday, the benchmark erased early gains to end 299 points lower as investors booked profits after stocks soared to record highs.

During the day, the Sensex hit the 40,000 mark while the Nifty crossed the 12,000-level for the first-time ever.

"Rupee started at two week's high of 69.50 against American dollar, but erased gains to trade at 70.04 with the loss of 37 paise or 0.52 per Now, the focus will shift to crude oil, trade war and RBI monetary policy," said V K Sharma, Head PCG & Capital Markets Strategy,

Meanwhile, government bonds rose, leading to 0.33 per drop in yield to 7.24 per

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net buyers in the capital markets, buying shares worth 1,352.20 crore on Thursday, according to exchange data.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.16 per cent to 98.19.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, eased 1.65 per cent to trade at USD 69.82 per barrel.

The (FBIL) set the reference rate for the rupee/dollar at 69.7655 and for rupee/euro at 77.8123. The reference rate for rupee/British pound was fixed at 88.5915 and for rupee/100 Japanese yen at 63.17.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)