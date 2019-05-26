Chawrasia's 65 pushes him up to 18th in Denmark

India's SSP Chawrasia played his best round on since November 2017 as he carded a bogey-free six-under 65 to rise to Tied-18th at the end of the Made in Denmark, presented by FREJA.

Chawrasia, winner of four titles, has been going through a slump on for past two years, but on Sunday he showed that he might be finding his form once again.

The last time Chawrasia recorded a 65 on an European Tour event was in Hong Kong Open in November 2017 and last year he shot 65 in the second round of Masters on

Austrian won his fifth after a thrilling final day battle with The Austrian started the day a shot clear of his playing partner at Himmerland & but the duo could not be separated after 15 holes, with both men producing some stunning

Wiesberger (66) totalled 14-under 270 to McIntyre's (66) 13-under 271.

Gaganjeet Bhullar (75) ended T-63, while Shubhankar Sharma (74) was T-73rd at the end of a disappointing week after making five birdies in last six holes in the second round to make the cut.

Chawrasia, who twice gave away four shots in first four holes of the tournament and then again had four bogeys in a row at the start of the third round, said, "I have been hitting well, but making too many three-putts and missing makeable putts. Today I hit the ball close enough and also holed many putts. Hopefully I can carry the positives of this round further."



Chawrasia will now play the Belgian Knock Out next week.

Wiesberger hit a wonderful tee shot to birdie the three 16th and, with MacIntyre going out of bounds off the 17th tee, the 33-year-old took a two shot lead up the 18th.

Wiesberger then made a bogey on the last after finding a hazard off the tee to sign for a 66, a 14 under total, and a one shot victory as his Scottish rival made a McIntyre's birdie attempt from more than 25 feet just slipped past the cup leaving him with a par and one behind Wiesberger, who bogeyed the final hole.

Frenchman carded a 66 to finish at 11 under, two shots clear of Ireland's Paul Dunne, Spaniard Pablo Larrazbal, English pair and Oliver Wilson, and German

Wiesberger was out for seven months last year due to a but is now back in the winner's circle in his 13th event since making his comeback on the 2019 Race to

For European Challenge Tour graduate McIntyre, it is a up finish in just his 15th European Tour event.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)