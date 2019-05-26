Post Surat tragedy, experts to conduct Vadodara fire audit:

Civic and police authorities in in have sealed and snapped electricity connections of 192 coaching classes in fire safety compliance action initiated against the backdrop of the devastating blaze on Friday in which killed 22 students.

Municipal Corporation Ajay Bhadoo Sunday said the civic body planned to carry out the first ever in the city for which experts from the Delhi-based will be brought in.

"Experts from the are expected in in the next couple of days to carry out the audit," Bhadoo said, adding that it may be the first of its kind exercise anywhere in the state and possibly the country.

"The has sealed 192 coaching classes and their power supply halted over the last two days," he informed.

He said the city has a huge number of small and medium sized commercial units in its three industrial estates and the would provide a detailed assessment of the kind of equipment and number of personnel required to avert any Surat-type tragedy.

said apart from sealing establishments that were not complying with fire safety norms, the process of issuing notices to several coaching classes had also begun.

Twenty-two students, including 18 girls, of an art and craft coaching institute died in a devastating fire that engulfed the four-storeyed in Sarthana area of on Friday.

Preliminary probe revealed that use of highly inflammable materials and tyres, which doubled up as chairs in the coaching class, caused the fire to spread rapidly, Chief Secretary J N Singh said Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)