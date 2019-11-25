JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

US Defence Secretary fires Navy chief over SEAL's case

Godrej Appliances to invest Rs 700 cr in capacity expansion over next 3 yrs
Business Standard

LS adjourned as Cong members storm well over Maha govt issue

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Congress members in Lok Sabha on Monday stormed the well carrying placards to protest the swearing-in of a BJP-led government in Maharashtra, leading to adjournment of House proceedings till noon.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said democracy has been murdered in Maharashtra.

Speaker Om Birla ordered the removal of two Congress members Hibi Eden and T N Prathapan- who were holding a big banner with 'stop murder of democracy slogan - by marshals.

Intense protests by Congress members resisting their removal prompted the Speaker to adjourn the House till noon.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, November 25 2019. 11:30 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU