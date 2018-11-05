Cheryl wipes off all Instagram posts

Cheryl deleted all of her Instagram posts Sunday.
The 35-year-old singer has even removed her display picture, including the photo of her ex Liam Payne holding their son Bear.
Cheryl is currently following no one on the photo-and-video sharing social media platform.
Her bio now cryptically reads "#LoveMadeMeDoIt".
Cheryl currently has 3.7 million followers on Instagram.
She had taken a step back from the spotlight after welcoming Bear last year.
The singer split with Payne in July.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU