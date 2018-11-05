JUST IN
Cheryl wipes off all Instagram posts

Press Trust of India  |  London 

Cheryl deleted all of her Instagram posts Sunday.

The 35-year-old singer has even removed her display picture, including the photo of her ex Liam Payne holding their son Bear.

Cheryl is currently following no one on the photo-and-video sharing social media platform.

Her bio now cryptically reads "#LoveMadeMeDoIt".

Cheryl currently has 3.7 million followers on Instagram.

She had taken a step back from the spotlight after welcoming Bear last year.

The singer split with Payne in July.

First Published: Mon, November 05 2018. 12:35 IST

