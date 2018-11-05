Jeera futures up 1.14% on rising domestic demand

Jeera prices increased by Rs 240,or 1.14 per cent to Rs 21,350 per quintal in futures trade on Monday on higher bets, tracking a firm trend at the spot market in the wake of rising domestic demand.

Further, tight stocks following restricted arrivals from the growing regions fuelled the uptrend.

At the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, jeera for delivery in December rose Rs 240, or 1.14 per cent, to Rs 21,350 per quintal with an opening interest of 4,122 lots.

On similar lines, the rates for November was trading higher at Rs 20,870, up by 0.97 per cent, or Rs 200 per quintal with an open interest of 3,705 lots.

Analysts said the rise in jeera prices in futures trade was supported by increased buying by retaliers and stockist at the spot market amid restricted supplies form producing regions.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)