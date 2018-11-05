Fire breaks out at high-rise office building on Park Street in Kolkata

A fire broke out on the fifth floor of a high-rise office in the posh Park Street here Monday, an said.

No one was injured in the fire that broke out at about 11.10 am on the fifth floor of the multi-storied called Apeejay House, the said.

"Several fire tenders are busy in dousing the flames," he said.

Efforts are being made to evacuate the building, which houses several corporate offices and headquarters of the

"Initially, light smoke was seen around 11 am, but by 11.30 flames were seen gushing out of windows with thick black smoke," eyewitnesses said.

