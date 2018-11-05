JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Fire breaks out at high-rise office building on Park Street in Kolkata

Multiple options explored; selling IL&FS as going concern best case scenario: Srinivas
Business Standard

Silver weakens in futures trade, down Rs 76

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Silver prices fell by Rs 76 to Rs 38,544 per kg in futures trade on Monday as speculators cut down their bets to book profits amid a weak trend overseas.

Silver to be delivered in December was down by Rs 76, or 0.20 per cent, to Rs 38,544 per kg at the Multi Commodity Exchange. It clocked a business volume of 571 lots.

Silver for delivery in November, too, was trading lower by Rs 72, or 0.19 per cent, to Rs 38,581 per kg in a business turnover of 815 lots.

Market analysts said profit-booking at current levels and fresh losses in the white metal overseas, mainly led to the fall in silver prices in futures trade here.

In the international market, silver traded 0.14 per cent lower at USD 14.80 an ounce in Singapore.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, November 05 2018. 12:30 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements