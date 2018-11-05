Diet rich in fish helps fight asthma: Study

Eating such as salmon, and sardines as part of a can reduce symptoms in children, a study has found.

The clinical trial led by in found that children with who followed a healthy diet enriched with fatty had improved lung function after six months.

The findings, published in the Journal of Human Nutrition and Dietetics, added to a growing body of evidence that a could be a potential therapy for childhood

"We already know that a diet high in fat, sugar and salt can influence the development and progression of asthma in children and now we have evidence that it's also possible to manage asthma symptoms through healthy eating," said Maria Papamichael, from La Trobe.

"Fatty is high in omega-3 fatty acids which have anti-inflammatory properties. Our study shows eating fish just twice a week can significantly decrease in children with asthma," she said.

"Following a traditional diet that is high in plant-based foods and could be an easy, safe and effective way to reduce asthma symptoms in children," said Catherine Itsiopoulos, from La Trobe.

"Asthma is the most in young people and one of the leading reasons for hospitalisations and trips to emergency for children," said Bircan Erbas, from La Trobe.

"Unfortunately, the rate of asthma worldwide remains high. It is imperative that we identify new therapies that we can use alongside medications," Erbas said.

The clinical trial involved 64 children from in Greece, aged 5 to 12 who had

Researchers from and divided the children into two groups and instructed around half to eat two meals of cooked fatty fish (of at least 150 grams) as part of the diet every week for six months. The remaining children followed their normal diet.

At the end of the trial, they found the group who ate fish had reduced their by 14 units. Above 10 units is significant under international guidelines.

