Chhattisgarh likely to get rain in two days: MeT

residents may get from the scorching summer heat soon as rains are likely to occur in the state in next two days, the said on Tuesday.

The monsoon, which has already been delayed, is likely to arrive in the state by next week, an at the here said.

"Light to moderate rain or thundershowers are very likely to occur at few places in the state, while moderate to heavy rain coupled with thundershowers will occur at one or two places in the next two days," H P told

Rainfall may occur in Bastar division and some parts of Raipur and Durg divisions on Tuesday evening and Wednesday, while Surguja, located in the northern part of the state, is likely to get showers on Thursday, he said.

Some isolated places in the state may also get heavy thundershowers coupled with gusty winds in the next two days, he said.

The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 40 degree Celsius in most parts of the state, he said, adding that people in Raipur and other major cities will continue to experience hot and humid conditions during the day time.

"They may get some comfort from heat during the evening and night time as the temperature may come down by a few degrees after the rainfall. The monsoon wind is rapidly approaching and we are expecting it to reach the state by June 25," said.

On Monday, Raipur recorded a maximum temperature of 38.4 degree Celsius.

Besides, Bilaspur witnessed a maximum temperature of 40.7 degree Celsius, Ambikapur 36.7 deg C and Jagdalpur 30.1 deg C, he added.

