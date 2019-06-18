US deploys 1000 more troops to Middle East amid tensions with Iran

Amidst an escalation of tensions with Iran, the US has approved the deployment of 1,000 additional troops in the for "defensive purposes" to address air, naval and ground-based threats.

The announcement by Acting US came hours after said it would surpass the uranium-stockpile limit set by its nuclear deal in the next 10 days against the backdrop of soaring tensions between and

The action of deploying 1,000 more troops is being taken to ensure the safety and welfare of US military personnel working throughout the region and to protect its national interests, Shanahan said on Monday.

The does not seek conflict with Iran, he said.

"I have authorised approximately 1,000 additional troops for defensive purposes to address air, naval and ground-based threats in the Middle East," Shanahan said.

"The recent Iranian attacks validate the reliable, credible intelligence we have received on hostile behaviour by Iranian forces and their proxy groups that threaten personnel and interests across the region," he said.

The US will continue to monitor the situation "diligently and make adjustments" to force levels as necessary given intelligence reporting and credible threats, Shanahan said.

Last month, said that the US was deploying the and a bomber task force to the in response to a "number of troubling and escalatory indications and warnings" from

has blamed for last week's attacks on two in the Gulf of Oman, an accusation has denied as "baseless."



Following the Shanahan's announcement, demanded an immediate briefing from the

" must be immediately briefed on the administration's decisions and plans.

"This deeply concerning decision may escalate the situation with Iran and risk serious miscalculations on either side. Diplomacy is needed to defuse tensions, therefore must continue to consult with our allies so that we do not make the region less safe," Pelosi said.

Earlier in the day, the State Department urged Iran not to obtain a nuclear weapon, to abide by their commitments to the international community.

Earlier Iran announced that it will increase its nuclear fuel supply beyond limits set in the 2015 nuclear agreement.

"I think it's unfortunate that they've made this announcement today. It doesn't surprise anybody," State Department told reporters at her conference.

Reiterating that the Iranian nuclear deal needs to be replaced, she said Iran, as evident by its announcement and pattern of behaviour over the past few years, is keen on expanding or seems to be keen on expanding its nuclear programme, and it now wants to exceed these nuclear limits in advance of these so-called sunset clauses.

"We have made it very clear since this came into office and since the came here that we will not tolerate Iran obtaining a nuclear weapon. Full stop.

"So any actions that they take to get a nuclear weapon will be countered by a maximum pressure campaign by the Government that continues to this day. There should be no relieving of sanctions for their malign and unacceptable behaviour," Ortagus said.

Senator urged all parties to work towards a to avoid further escalation.

"The inflamed tensions by withdrawing the United States from the agreement and reimposing sanctions on Iran. Iran now says it will violate the agreement unless our European partners can make up for the economic loss caused by US sanctions," the said.

