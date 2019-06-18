Thomas Wittek Appointed as R. STAHL India MD and Board Member

/ -- R. AG, leading manufacturers of premium quality flame and explosion proof products, has appointed as of R. Private Limited, India, effective 1st March, 2019. succeeds Joerg Fitzek, who will continue his association with R. in the capacity of Regional Sales Director. In his new role, will be responsible for leading several strategic growth initiatives in and the APAC region. He will directly report to Dr. Mathias Hallmann, of

Thomas Wittek has held several leadership roles for more than 20 years and has a proven track record of establishing sustainable and profitable businesses. Before joining R. STAHL, he has worked with several privately owned companies and large multinational business conglomerates across Europe, Far- & the Indian subcontinent. His most recent role was with a major tier-2 automotive supplier in as their

Thomas Wittek adds, "I am confident India's growth potential and economic opportunities will surpass that of most emerging markets and I am excited to build R. STAHL India as a to support the APAC region, & "



Thomas Wittek will successfully lead and further develop R. STAHL India with his experience, knowledge and and will strive to help our customers achieve continued success.

ABOUT R. STAHL India



R. STAHL designs and manufactures premium quality flame and & custom solutions for lighting, control stations, automation, signaling and power distribution in hazardous with global certifications from IECEX, ATEX and PESO. R. STAHL.

Products & systems are able to withstand the hottest, coldest, and wettest as well as extreme vibration and shocks. This is made possible by a team of safety engineering experts, who provide the most efficient solution for critical India regional office, R&D and a world-class factory is located in and a team of technical sales experts are spread across India.

Source: R.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)