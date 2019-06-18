Venezuela receives second shipment of Red Cross aid

Monday received a second shipment of humanitarian aid, including 24 tonnes of medical supplies and generators provided by Panama, intended for hospitals to help address the country's acute health crisis.

In a statement, the Venezuelan said it had received "medicines, medical supplies and power generators" that will be distributed in hospitals across the country, which is experiencing the worst crisis in its recent history.

Six trucks moved the supplies to a warehouse in Caracas, an confirmed.

The shipment seeks to mitigate a severe shortage of drugs and hospital supplies in Venezuela, which has suffered more than four years of recession and hyper-inflation marked by shortages of basic necessities such as and medicine.

The says a quarter of its 30 million population is in urgent need of aid.

The oil-rich South American nation has suffered the collapse of its vital crude production and runaway inflation that the IMF projects at 10 million per cent this year.

authorised entry of the first Red Cross shipment in April after signing an agreement with the (ICRC), in the middle of a power struggle with

The Red Cross said it sent the second shipment from its logistics center in to the Venezuelan capital

Guaido, of the and recognised as Venezuela's by more than 50 countries, in February tried unsuccessfully to enter with donations from the United States, which Maduro denounced as a prelude to a US-led invasion.

The ICRC has warned that will not solve the crisis-wracked country's problems.

