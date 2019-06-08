Hot day ahead in Delhi, relief unlikely soon

Sultry will prevail in the national capital Saturday and no relief is expected from the scorching heat for two days, the said.

At 8:30 am, the station at Safdarjung recorded the minimum temperature at 28 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year, and humidity levels at 56 per cent.

The city is likely to record a high of 43 degrees Celsius. However, private forecaster Skymet predicted that the mercury could touch the 46-degree mark.

A predicted a mainly clear sky for the rest of the day.

Heat wave conditions are likely at isolated places in for the next two days, the said.

In large areas, a heatwave is declared when the mercury touches the 45-degree mark for two consecutive days and a severe heatwave is when the temperature soars to 47 degrees Celsius for two days on the trot, according to the

In small areas, like the national capital, a heatwave is declared if the maximum temperature is recorded at 45 degrees Celsius even for a day, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)