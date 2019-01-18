Chhetri's goal against Thailand nominated one of 10 best goals in group stage of Asian Cup

Sunil Chhetri's second goal in India's 4-1 win against has been nominated as one of the 10 best in the group stage of the ongoing Asian Cup in the

Chhetri's 46th minute strike off a fine assist from the right by Udanta Singh was picked as one of the top 10 goals of the group stage and fans have been asked to vote for the best goal on the website of the

It was 34-year-old Chhetri's 67th goal for in his 105th match as he became the second highest international goal scorer among active players, surpassing Argentine superstar (65 goals from 128 matches).

superstar is the highest scorer among active players with 85 from 154 matches.

Chhetri also scored India's first goal in that match against

were on the verge of qualifying for the knock-out rounds of the showpiece Asian Cup for the first time in their history but conceded a 90th minute goal against in their last group match to crash out of the tournament.

