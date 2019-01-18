Germany urges Russia to destroy missile to save nuclear treaty

German on Friday called on to destroy a controversial missile system says breaches a key treaty.

"We believe can save this treaty," said after talks with Russia's top Sergei Lavrov, referring to the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces treaty (INF).

"It affects our security interests in a fundamental way." Tensions have raged between and the over the fate of the INF agreement signed in 1987 by then US and

US has promised to walk away from the agreement and Russian leader threatened a new arms race, saying would be its main victim.

says Moscow's 9M729 missile system violates the treaty and warned it would withdraw from the agreement if Russia does not get rid of it.

Russia denies the claim, accusing the of violating the treaty which forbids ground-launched short- and intermediate-range missiles.

"Like other NATO members, we believe that there is a missile violating this treaty and it should be destroyed in a verifiable manner to get back to the implementation of this agreement," Germany's told reporters. Maas commended for trying to salvage the agreement and expressed hope that talks between Russian and US negotiators would resume in the near future.

Last month gave Russia a 60-day deadline to dismantle missiles that it claims breach the INF treaty or the US would begin the six-month process of formally withdrawing from the deal.

Lavrov for his part said Washington provided no evidence that Russia's tests of the missile violated the INF treaty.

He said Washington's demands to destroy the missiles and have regular access to Russian sites were just "a pretext to exit the treaty." "During official contacts on and disarmament issues back in October the said the decision is definitive and their announcement of the withdrawal from the INF treaty is not an invitation to dialogue.

This is a quote." Earlier this week, talks between US and Russian officials in to salvage the deal led nowhere. said Washington did not appear to be in the mood for more talks while a said Russia was just paying "lip service" to transparency.

Russian officials said US representatives had confirmed Washington's intention to begin withdrawing from the treaty from February 2.

