Shankar, Umesh selected from Bengaluru Leg of MercedesTrophy

City golfers Shankar ( A) and Umesh N Bhat ( B) qualified for the Mercedes Trophy National Finals on day 3 of Bengaluru Leg after carding a Nett. Score of 72 and 74.2 respectively.

Eight qualifiers have qualified so far and will be competing in the Mercedes Trophy National Finals to be played at the Oxford Resort in Pune scheduled between March 27 to 29.

The best gross winner of the day was K N Bopanna with an excellent round of 78.

The day also saw participation from Indian who tested his skills at the Prestige Shire.

The format of play was Double Peoria. This unique format of adjusting handicaps of players levels the playing field enabling golfers to have a greater chance of qualifying for the National Finals.

A total of 322 golfers participated over the three days of qualifications for six qualification spots.

The next leg of the Mercedes Trophy will tee off at on January 23.

The 19th edition of the MercedesTrophy will travel to eight more cities including Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Delhi, Chandigarh, and before returning to Pune for the National Final.

