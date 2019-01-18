JUST IN
Business Standard

2nd NBA Academy India Women's Program from Jan 22-25

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Twenty-four female prospects of ages 17 and below will participate in a camp being organised by the National Basketball Association (NBA) next week.

The NBA Friday announced the NBA Academy India will host the second 'The NBA Academy India Women's Program' from January 22-25.

According to a media release, 24 female prospects ages 17 and under from throughout the country will participate in the four-day camp.

US-based Jennifer Azzi, 1996 Olympic gold medallist and womens basketball hall of fame member, and former college coach Blair Hardiek the global technical directors for womens programming across the leagues seven academies will oversee the camp, it said.

The program is a series of basketball development camps for top female prospects from outside the United States, the release said.

First Published: Fri, January 18 2019. 19:45 IST

