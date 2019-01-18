2nd NBA Academy India Women's Program from Jan 22-25

Twenty-four female prospects of ages 17 and below will participate in a camp being organised by the Association (NBA) next week.

Friday announced Academy India will host the second ' Academy India Women's Program' from January 22-25.

According to a media release, 24 female prospects ages 17 and under from throughout the country will participate in the four-day camp.

US-based Jennifer Azzi, 1996 Olympic gold medallist and womens hall of fame member, and former college the global technical directors for womens programming across the leagues seven academies will oversee the camp, it said.

The program is a series of development camps for top female prospects from outside the United States, the release said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)