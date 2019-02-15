Chief election commissioner reviews preparations for upcoming LS polls

-
Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora visited Rajasthan and reviewed the preparations for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.
He also held a meeting of the state election department.
Arora, who is on a two-day tour to the state, took feedback on SVEEP, EVM-VVPAT checking, facilities at polling stations, allotment of machines, rationalisation of polling station and management of polling-related material.
State chief election officer Anand Kumar said that preparations for the Lok Sabha polls were started soon after the state assembly elections last year. First level checking of EVM-VVPAT machines and training of staff has been initiated, he said.
Poll preparations were being monitored across the state through video conferencing, he said.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
