Pulwama attack: Locals protest in Gorakhpur, demand action against Pak

Locals in different districts of Gorakhpur Friday staged demonstrations condemning the terror attack that left 40 CRPF personnel dead and demanded action against

The protesters raised slogans against accusing it of sheltering the terror group (JeM) which carried out the audacious attack on Thursday in which a suicide bomber rammed his vehicle carrying over 100 kg of explosives into a CRPF bus in south

Cutting across party lines, several politicians including former Union joined the protesters.

Mishra, a veteran of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), condemned the attack and said that was ready to give befitting reply to

"Pakistan is behind Jaish so attack is an attack by Pakistan. We don't provoke anyone but if someone provokes us, we will not spare them," Mishra said.

"Pakistan should be given a befitting reply... such that it remembers forever," he added.

Opposition workers led by former city Aftab Ahmad, and burnt the Pakistani flag and raised slogans against terrorism and Pakistan.

They also burnt an effigy of Pakistan and demanded that the Narendra Modi at the Centre give a befitting reply to Pakistan.

In Deoria, a large number of youth blocked the Chapra-Gorakhpur track demanding that visit the family of the local CRPF personnel who died in the attack. They too raised anti-Pakistan slogans.

In Maharajganj , former SP took out a protest march, while in Kushinagar, several advocates staged a demonstration and demanded action against Pakistan instead of talks and condemnation of the attack.

