Child dies of burn injuries after falling into pot of hot food

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

A three-year-old child died after falling into a pot of hot food in Aurangabad city in central Maharashtra, police said Tuesday.

The unfortunate incident took place in Pushpak Garden locality in Chikalthana area Monday.

The victim was identified as Harshal Santosh Gadhu, said a police official.

Harshal was playing in the kitchen at home while his mother was busy with some household work, he said.

He apparently felt giddy while playing and fell into a nearby pot of hot food, suffering severe burns on the face, the official said.

His mother took him to the government hospital where he succumbed to injuries during treatment.

CIDCO police were conducting further probe.

First Published: Tue, June 25 2019. 19:35 IST

