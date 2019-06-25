3 schoolchildren killed as dumper falls into river in J-K's Ramban district

Three schoolchildren were killed while one more was missing after a they were travelling in skidded off the road and fell into the in and Kashmir's district on Tuesday, police said.

The and three other students were critically injured in the accident that took place on the Karol-Kundi link road near Jaishwal bridge, a said.

He said the of the dumper, which was on its way to Kundi village, had given a lift to the children, including two of his own, who were returning from school.

The vehicle rolled down over 400-ft before submerging in the river, the said.

The officials said a rescue operation was launched immediately and seven of the eight people travelling in the vehicle were taken to a hospital, where three students -- Manjit Singh (7), Pooja Devi (15) and Manmohan Singh's son -- succumbed to injuries.

(17), another son of the driver, is missing and feared drowned in the river, they said, adding that the rescue operation was on to find the boy.

The driver and two other students, (10) and (15), are undergoing treatment at a local hospital, while (14), who was critically injured, was referred to the Government Medical College Hospital, Jammu, for specialised treatment.

In another incident on Monday, the driver of a was killed when his vehicle plunged into a gorge in district, the said.

The incident took place at Galginder on the Bhaderwah- road. The deceased was identified as Bittu, a resident of Bareru village, he said.

